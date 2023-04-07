Henry County budget proposal calls for tax relief for residents

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Administrator presented the proposal for the 2023-2024 budget to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The proposal includes a $196 million budget – a $6.7 million increase from the current budget.

Dale Wagoner recommended making no changes to current tax rates and increasing the real estate tax relief threshold by 20%.

“We know many of our residents are dealing with the adverse effects of inflation and it’s sometimes harder for them to live and make those day to day demands,” said Dale Wagoner, Henry County Administrator. “So, we want to make sure that the budget did not put any additional burden on our tax payers at this time.”

Education makes up the largest portion of the budget.

The new budget would provide salary increases for teachers, deputies, and elected officials.

“The most important thing any local government does is taken care of our children and getting them prepared to be productive citizens in the future. The other thing is, ensuring we have a safe community,” added Wagoner.

It would include a 5% raise for teachers and administrators and a 7% raise for bus drivers.

“Our school system is receiving over $600,000 from local money toward their contribution, as well as some additional state funds to help with their operation. It will help keep teachers pay competitive in the region,” said Wagoner.

The proposal includes plans to continue broadband expansion and grade lot 2 at Commonwealth Crossing.

Wagner added that their entrepreneurship rate was 46% higher than last year which was double the state average.

“We have celebrated some good news in our community this year with the addition of Crown Holdings and Press Glass creating some very good jobs for our residents. Our unemployment is at record lows. We’ve also seen an uptick in entrepreneurship. So, we’re excited about individuals taking a chance taking a risk to start small businesses and be part of our community,” said Wagoner.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on April 17 at 7 p.m. Their goal is to approve the budget by the end of April.

