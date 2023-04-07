HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Virginia Children’s Theatre presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You’ve got the “golden ticket,” if you check out the latest offering by Virginia Children’s Theatre.

“Willy Wonka, Jr” is taking the stage at North Cross School this weekend.

“Audiences should expect the classic story of Willy Wonka and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. You see all of your favorite characters. You’ll see a cast that’s completely youth,” says director Iyanna Huffington.

The plot follows the classic movie, featuring Willy Wonka’s contest where tickets are hidden in his famous candy bars.

About 30 Roanoke Valley youth make up the cast, rehearsing and staging the production in just one week.

The show is the culmination of Virginia Children’s Theatre spring break camp.

“It’s for kids to get a taste of what they can accomplish in one week. What a boost of confidence for students to get to put something so huge together while they’re supposed to be relaxing and at home,” says musical director Bethany Costello.

The campers are often new to the stage.

The experience is designed to nurture their interest and talents, while teaching life skills.

“You know, how to get along with the people that you’ve never met before, the people that are very different from you and how they can come together and at the end of the day, they’re going to come up with a brilliant show,” says Huffington.

“Willy Wonka, Jr.” runs Friday, April 7 at 7 pm and Saturday, April 8 at at 11 am and 3 pm on the Wes Bradley Stage in Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School in Roanoke. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.