Lynchburg Police Foundation starts “We Care” program for LPD staff and their families

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For 20 years the Lynchburg Police Foundation has worked to support the Lynchburg Police Department. That mission continued Thursday as the foundation launched the “We Care” program.

“It goes all the way for what you would expect, some potential scholarships for the kids to go to higher education, trade schools will cover for the younger kids, if they’re having some trouble at school and need some help tutoring we’ll help financially with that, we’ll do book fairs for even the younger kids during the summer months, we’ll have Christmas parties, we’re gonna do a lot of things that’s educated related for the children of those, both sworn and civilian staff at the PD,” said Eugene Wingfield, president of LPF.

Wingfield shared, though the program was just launched on Thursday, the foundation has already had an amazing response.

“The feedback has been unbelievable from the members of the PD. They’ve been sending us messages all day long.”

Wingfield said the foundation wants this to be a program that will be around for many years to come.

“I’m really passionate about this, I want to make this a long term program.”

The program is entirely donation based and community members who would like to donate can visit the foundation’s website here or by mailing them to PO Box 911, Lynchburg, VA 24505.

You can find the foundation’s full press release below:

“The City of Lynchburg Police Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the We Care program in support of the officers and staff of the Lynchburg Police Department and their families. We Care will provide a range of initiatives including child education, scholarships, and other beneficial programs to help those who serve our community.

“We are thrilled to launch the We Care program and provide support to the brave men and women of the Lynchburg Police Department and their families,” said Eugene Wingfield, President of the Foundation. “Through this program, we aim to give back to those who serve our community and help with a program that is focused on a more personal level.”

Initially, the We Care program will provide higher-education, first-year scholarships to qualified children of the Lynchburg Police Department officers and staff.

“The We Care program will provide additional resources to those serving to protect our city,” Wingfield continued. “We invite members of the community to join us in supporting this important cause.”

Donations for this new initiative can be made online at lynchburgpolicefoundation.org or by mail at Lynchburg Police Foundation, PO Box 911, Lynchburg, VA 24505. All donations are tax deductible.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.