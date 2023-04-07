Martinsville man arrested for apartment shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department arrested a man Friday for the April 6 shooting at Maplewood Apartments. Tony Lashaun Martin is currently being held without bond.

Martin has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling in the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Court, according to police.

Martin also faces reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in the city, according to the Martinsville General District Court.

The Martinsville Police Department received reports of a shooting the morning of April 6 and found a 45-year-old female shot at Maplewood Apartments. The victim was then airlifted to a Roanoke hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.

