Martinsville man arrested for apartment shooting

Tony Martin
Tony Martin(Credit: Martinsville Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department arrested a man Friday for the April 6 shooting at Maplewood Apartments. Tony Lashaun Martin is currently being held without bond.

Martin has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling in the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Court, according to police.

Martin also faces reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in the city, according to the Martinsville General District Court.

The Martinsville Police Department received reports of a shooting the morning of April 6 and found a 45-year-old female shot at Maplewood Apartments. The victim was then airlifted to a Roanoke hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.

