Meet the first woman to be captain for Roanoke City Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City police officer is breaking the glass ceiling - becoming the first woman captain ever in the Roanoke City police department.

When people asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. Jennifer Boswell always knew the answer.

“I have never sat back and thought I want to be a math major. I want to get into banking,” said Boswell. “It was always just law enforcement.”

And that’s exactly what Boswell did. She moved from Tennessee to Roanoke City and became a police officer, serving the star city for 20 years now.

“I love being in uniform. I love taking the calls and the various things that come across the computer screen,” added Boswell.

It was that same drive that inspired her to aim higher. Not only for herself but for the department.

“If I was a sergeant I would be in these meetings and I could be part of these decisions and I’m like well if I was a lieutenant I could be a part of these meetings and be a part of these decisions, and I was like well if I was a captain,” explained Boswell. “And as it goes up, you have the opportunity to effect more change and be a part of more decisions.”

On March 31st, the last day of Women’s History Month, the department announced Boswell’s promotion to Captain. Making her the first woman to serve the rank of captain for Roanoke City. The promotion also makes her the highest-ranking woman officer in department history.

“I’m honored,” said Boswell. “I wish it would’ve happened a long time ago. There were several deserving women then and now that would’ve been great captains as well.”

Boswell is hoping to be the best captain she can be.

“You want to be fair. You want to make the best decisions you possibly can and grow your peers and everyone around you for the next step and the next opportunity,” said Boswell.

Her main goal is to help establish trust between the department and the community. Boswell says the pandemic really took a toll on creating connections with the people they serve.

