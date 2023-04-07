New owners of Tanglewood Mall plan for major expansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tanglewood Mall is under new ownership. Hackney Real Estate Partners are working with the new owners to redevelop the shopping space.

“Tanglewood is a huge asset for the county’s economy. It really is becoming a destination for healthcare, shopping, and dining,” said Megan Baker, director of Roanoke County economic development.

Carilion is expanding their services offered at Tanglewood by opening a mental health facility fall of 2023. This is in addition to the already established Children’s Clinic which “provides centralized, accessible healthcare for the region and beyond,” added Baker.

The highly anticipated opening of Chili’s will take place in late April or early May 2023 and Popeye’s is under construction.

Sketchers will be opening this spring as well.

More information about Tanglewood’s expansion can be found on their Facebook page.

