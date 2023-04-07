Birthdays
No imminent threat determined after Amherst social post

Amherst Middle School photo from 2022
Amherst Middle School photo from 2022(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An increased law enforcement presence was planned Friday at Amherst Middle School in the wake of a social media threat investigation.

Thursday evening, Amherst County Public Schools administration was notified by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and a resident about social media posts by an Amherst Middle School student, according to the school division.

The Sheriff’s Office talked with the student and the student’s parents and determined there was no imminent threat to the school or other students. The increased presence is out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

