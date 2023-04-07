Birthdays
Man sought, brother arrested for shooting at Danville restaurant

Ramon Fitzgerald and Raeshaun Fitzgerald
Ramon Fitzgerald and Raeshaun Fitzgerald(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for one suspect, and have arrested another, in connection with a shooting in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot late Wednesday night, April 5.

Police are searching for Ramon Nicoe Fitzgerald, 22, who is wanted for malicious wounding. Police have arrested Raeshaun Tyreick Fitzgerald, 26, for assault and battery. The men are brothers, according to police.

Officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. and found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Police say he has been involved in a fight on the restaurant’s patio, and was shot in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Anyone with information can also approach any officer, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

