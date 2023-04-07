Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors announces $130 million for new CTE building and school renovations

A group of Roanoke County teachers took concerns about low morale to administrators Monday.
A group of Roanoke County teachers took concerns about low morale to administrators Monday.(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors announced Friday that Roanoke County Public Schools will receive $130 million in funding to build a new Career and Technical Education Center, as well as renovate two elementary schools.

The board says this is the largest amount of funding the county has ever provided to RCPS.

“Our business community has shared their desires for well-trained students to enter the workforce immediately,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker. “A new CTE facility will expand the programs offered, provide more opportunities for students and meet the needs of our business community. Ensuring our children’s success and sustaining our local economy is critical.”

The new proposal will provide $80 million to be utilized for the new CTE Center and $50 million to be utilized for improvements to Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff Elementary Schools.

Planning has been underway for the three projects, including recommendations from renovation studies for the elementary schools and the purchase last year of 28 acres of land to build the new CTE facility.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest canceled for 2023
Periods of rain today with falling temperatures.
Periods of rain today along with a major cool-down
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man hospitalized after being shot at restaurant
Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky....
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US
Travel expectations ahead of Easter weekend, spring break
Gas Prices, Spring Break and Easter Travel Reminders
Ramon Fitzgerald and Raeshaun Fitzgerald
Man sought, brother arrested for shooting at Danville restaurant