Roanoke County Board of Supervisors announces $130 million for new CTE building and school renovations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors announced Friday that Roanoke County Public Schools will receive $130 million in funding to build a new Career and Technical Education Center, as well as renovate two elementary schools.

The board says this is the largest amount of funding the county has ever provided to RCPS.

“Our business community has shared their desires for well-trained students to enter the workforce immediately,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker. “A new CTE facility will expand the programs offered, provide more opportunities for students and meet the needs of our business community. Ensuring our children’s success and sustaining our local economy is critical.”

The new proposal will provide $80 million to be utilized for the new CTE Center and $50 million to be utilized for improvements to Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff Elementary Schools.

Planning has been underway for the three projects, including recommendations from renovation studies for the elementary schools and the purchase last year of 28 acres of land to build the new CTE facility.

