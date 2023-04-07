Birthdays
Saint Francis Service Dogs prepares for Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is gearing up for its third annual Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser.

Last year, nearly 350 people across 30 states participated. This year, the organization is hoping to raise at least $65,000.

Participants can register online and pledge to do any activity they like during Barks ‘n Rec week - April 17-23.

The proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to the mission of raising, training, and placing service dogs with children and adults with disabilities.

To make sure you get a t-shirt and bandana, register by Friday, April 7.

