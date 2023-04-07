Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Spring break and holiday travel reminders; gas prices increase

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s spring travel season is in full swing.

If you plan on filling up before hitting the road for spring break or holiday travel, you might notice higher prices at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose six cents since last week to hit $3.50. Demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million bbl to 226.7 million bbl. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Today’s national average of $3.50 is 15 cents more than a month ago but 72 cents less than a year ago. Virginia’s average today is $3.36, up seven cents in a week, up 23 cents in a month, and down 73 cents from this day a year ago.

To help drivers get to their Easter weekend destinations, VDOT will also suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the holiday from noon Friday, April 7 until noon Tuesday, April 11. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

Check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

To read more on gas prices, drivers can visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest canceled for 2023
Periods of rain today with falling temperatures.
Periods of rain today along with a major cool-down
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man hospitalized after being shot at restaurant
Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

Latest News

Travel expectations ahead of Easter weekend, spring break
Gas Prices, Spring Break and Easter Travel Reminders
Ramon Fitzgerald and Raeshaun Fitzgerald
Man sought, brother arrested for shooting at Danville restaurant
Amherst Middle School photo from 2022
No imminent threat determined after Amherst social post
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip