Spring break and holiday travel reminders; gas prices increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s spring travel season is in full swing.

If you plan on filling up before hitting the road for spring break or holiday travel, you might notice higher prices at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose six cents since last week to hit $3.50. Demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million bbl to 226.7 million bbl. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Today’s national average of $3.50 is 15 cents more than a month ago but 72 cents less than a year ago. Virginia’s average today is $3.36, up seven cents in a week, up 23 cents in a month, and down 73 cents from this day a year ago.

To help drivers get to their Easter weekend destinations, VDOT will also suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the holiday from noon Friday, April 7 until noon Tuesday, April 11. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

Check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

To read more on gas prices, drivers can visit gasprices.aaa.com.

