Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Here @ Home has spring cleaning tips for families

Spring Cleaning
Spring Cleaning(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season is here for spring cleaning and tackling those to-do lists does not have to be a daunting task.

Krista White with Crisp Cleaning Services joined Here @ Home and emphasized the importance of strategically targeting your cleaning projects.

She recommends starting with a smaller area of your home and moving on to a bigger project.

White also said do not let those cleaning chores pile up. Instead spend five minutes routinely to tidy things up or wipe down a bathroom.

White explained everyone should participate in helping clean a home. That means delegating tasks to children and partners. She said cleaning should not be seen as a punishment; instead it should be a responsibility that families accomplish together.

There are lots of cleaning products to use, and White recommends the Branch Basics brand. She said she likes that it is non-toxic and encourages reusable packaging.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
Periods of rain today with falling temperatures.
Periods of rain today along with a major cool-down
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest canceled for 2023
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man hospitalized after being shot at restaurant
Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

Latest News

Blue Ridge Literacy
Blue Ridge Literacy hosts Scrabble Tournament
MADD
MADD emphasizes risks of drinking during Alcohol Awareness Month
Ramon Fitzgerald and Raeshaun Fitzgerald
Second suspect in shooting at Danville restaurant surrenders
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip