Here @ Home has spring cleaning tips for families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season is here for spring cleaning and tackling those to-do lists does not have to be a daunting task.

Krista White with Crisp Cleaning Services joined Here @ Home and emphasized the importance of strategically targeting your cleaning projects.

She recommends starting with a smaller area of your home and moving on to a bigger project.

White also said do not let those cleaning chores pile up. Instead spend five minutes routinely to tidy things up or wipe down a bathroom.

White explained everyone should participate in helping clean a home. That means delegating tasks to children and partners. She said cleaning should not be seen as a punishment; instead it should be a responsibility that families accomplish together.

There are lots of cleaning products to use, and White recommends the Branch Basics brand. She said she likes that it is non-toxic and encourages reusable packaging.

