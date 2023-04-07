Virginia Tech mural honors university Pride Week, personal expression

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech continued celebrating its university Pride Week Friday morning by painting a pride mural inside the university’s Squires Student Center.

“I think we do a lot of work to create an environment where people feel like they can express themselves,” said Haleigh Wallace, who serves as the Virginia Tech LGBTQ+ Resource Center’s assistant director. “Historically that hasn’t always been the case in the United States or at Virginia Tech. So it feels really important to be in the open in the atrium of the student center.”

The university LGBTQ+ Resource Center officials say such an event is important for Hokies to engage in their community, to express themselves and connect with others.

