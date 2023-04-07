Virginia Tech’s Kitley, King return for 5th season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - College is full of difficult decisions that can change the course of someone’s life.

Entering this week, two teammates from Greensboro chose to exercise their fifth year of eligibility and suit up next season for the Hokies.

“At one point before the season started, I was stressing myself out a bit thinking about it too much,” remembers Tech center Liz Kitley. “Then [Coach Brooks] talked to me about being in the moment and not taking this season for granted and appreciating it for what it is. I’m very glad that I did that because we did some incredible things,” she says.

“I think it’s also respectful to the players on the team. You want to make it like it’s your last because it was some people on teams last year,” adds guard Cayla King. “I knew I had another year. And like most likely, I was probably going to come back. But at the end of the day, like I wanted to be in the moment.”

Both Kitley and King came to the decision independently following the first ever final four appearance for Virginia Tech.

For Kitley recalls the growth of the program and feeling at home and supported she feels.

“As this program progressed, and as we got better, I just realized, like how good of a fit it was for me and how much I love being here.”

And while some could argue that concluding a collegiate career on one of college basketball’s biggest stages and taking a shot at going pro would be a perfect way to close one chapter, the returning Hokies are hungry for more.

“I wish that I felt that way a little bit more,” laughs Kitley. “But I think we’re both just like, man, we finished with a loss. Like that sucks. We can’t stop thinking about that, we can’t wait to get out and win again.”

“The opportunity is there, why not try it,” notes King.

Giving it one more go for themselves, and their biggest supporters.

“I think it’s just honestly Hokie Nation. Being here for four years and getting an opportunity for another. It’s not something I really wanted to pass up,” King says.

