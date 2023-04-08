Campbell County house fire leaves one person dead

CAMPBELL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home with smoke coming from the basement. According to firefighters, there were reports of a person trapped inside.

One person died and there are no other confirmed injuries. The fire was extinguished after 5 hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

