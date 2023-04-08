Campbell County house fire leaves one person dead
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home with smoke coming from the basement. According to firefighters, there were reports of a person trapped inside.
One person died and there are no other confirmed injuries. The fire was extinguished after 5 hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
