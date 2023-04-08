Birthdays
Cloudy and cool with some showers

Sunny and warmer day ahead
Cloudy and cool today with a few locations seeing some showers.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
  • Clouds remain keeping us cool
  • Some showers for our Southern counties
  • Sunny and warmer on Sunday

SATURDAY

Counties near the VA/NC border could still see some lingering rain chance for Saturday, especially in the morning. Elsewhere, it will be a mostly cloudy and cool day with highs in the low 50s.

Rain chances shift South today.
Rain chances shift South today.(WDBJ Weather)
Cloudy and chilly today.
Cloudy and chilly today.(WDBJ Weather)

EASTER SUNDAY

Easter Sunday we will see mostly dry conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s by the afternoon. Sunrise that morning will feature temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll see increasing sunshine Easter Sunday.
We'll see increasing sunshine Easter Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.
Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.(WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

