Cloudy and cool with some showers

Clouds remain keeping us cool

Some showers for our Southern counties

Sunny and warmer on Sunday

SATURDAY

Counties near the VA/NC border could still see some lingering rain chance for Saturday, especially in the morning. Elsewhere, it will be a mostly cloudy and cool day with highs in the low 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Easter Sunday we will see mostly dry conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s by the afternoon. Sunrise that morning will feature temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

