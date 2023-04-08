Birthdays
Community gathers for Relay For Life at Virginia Tech

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not hard to find someone who has been impacted by cancer.

“I was diagnosed with testicular cancer when I was 17-years-old. I was in my senior year of high school, I went through a bunch of surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and I just celebrated four years cancer free on the second,” said Collin Jessie, a student and one of the directors for Relay for Life at Virginia Tech

“When I was younger, my best friend passed away from cancer and that was something that really impacted me as a young kid. She’s always in my heart and that’s why I do these things, and why I feel so passionate about relay. I relay, for her, her name’s Emma,” said Katie Lemay, a senior at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is home to the largest collegiate Relay For Life. Cancer survivors, caretakers and the Hokie community gathered for the 12-hour event that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

“It’s just so special to me to be able to come out, share my experience, listen to other people’s experiences, and really just come together as a community, just raising money and awareness for this cause,” said Jessie.

“We raise a ton of money every year, and it’s something to be really proud of. And I think that’s why a lot of people come out for it and are really excited about it, it’s because we make such a big difference.”

Over the last 12-years Relay for Life at Virginia Tech has raised roughly $500,000 each year. That money goes towards research and supporting the people who are battling cancer every day.

“This money that we donate to it feeds grants too. cutting edge grants, but also it personally affects people’s lives and makes their lives for the better,” said Jessie.

The event also takes the time to honor those who have lost their battle to cancer and make sure they are never forgotten.

For more information on Relay For Life at Virginia Tech you can find their website here and Facebook here.

