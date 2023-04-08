Families go on an Eggcellent Adventure at the Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TThere was an Eggcellent Adventure for people of all ages to enjoy at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday.

The 5th annual family-friendly event featured face painting, games, crafts, vendors, and the very own Easter bunny.

Kids took pictures, danced, and enjoyed the holiday-themed museum.

“We have made bookmarks and bracelets and decorated Easter eggs and we’re about to go to the balloon animals next. Lots of different stuff,” said Amanda Sandford who was visiting the museum from out of town.

Officials say they wanted to see kids smiling and having fun while enjoying the transportation exhibit.

Students from Patrick Henry High School volunteered at the crafts desk.

“We’re hoping it will draw in families that are looking for something family-friendly to do with their kids today,” said Executive Director Mendy Flynn. “They might not typically think to come here but they would come for the event and then they would see all the wonderful things we have.”

The next event organized by the museum will be on May 27th. The event is a Rockability Festival and organizers say there will be activities for kids to enjoy as well as live music and vendors. For more information, click here.

