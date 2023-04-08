Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Periods of rain today with falling temperatures.
Showers linger into Saturday with cool temperatures
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest canceled for 2023
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man hospitalized after being shot at restaurant

Latest News

Tanglewood Mall New Ownership
Tanglewood Mall New Ownership
Virginia Tech is home to the largest collegiate Relay For Life.
Community gathers for Relay For Life at Virginia Tech
VT Relay For Life
VT Relay For Life
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings