Roanoke Co. supervisors propose new funding plan for school construction and renovations

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors have unveiled a $130 million proposal to finance construction of a new Career and Technical Education Center and major improvements to two elementary schools.

And they’re hoping the proposal will resolve an ongoing disagreement with members of the Roanoke County School Board.

All five members of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors attended a news conference, in which Board Chair Martha Hooker announced a plan she said would provide record funding for school construction and improvements.

“My fellow board members and I will approve this proposal at a future board meeting, and it’s our hope that the school board will do the same and enable these critical projects to move forward,” Hooker said. “It’s time.”

The proposal includes $80 million for the new Burton Center for Arts and Technology that will be built along Peters Creek Road on property the school system purchased last year.

$50 million will fund major renovations to W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove Elementary Schools.

Both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board will put up $5 million in cash.

“We’re taking a pause and we’re going to do this without any impact on taxes, and we’re going to address the needs of all three schools, so that’s the win-win,” said Hollins Supervisor Phil North.

School board members did not attend the news conference, but they were generally positive about the proposal during a work session Thursday night.

It’s time for us to get all three of these projects moving. This give us the opportunity to do that,” said Hollins District School Board Member David Linden. “It may not be at a hundred percent of what we would like to see, but it’s as close as I think we’re going to get right now.”

Members of the Board of Supervisors said they hope the new proposal can help to mend relations between the two boards.

“Yes. I’m looking forward to putting all of the discord behind us,” said Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters. “And we need to move forward.”

The county is also seeking a $20 million grant from the state that could help with the costs, but the supervisors say the plan unveiled Friday morning does not depend on the promise of additional state funding.

They’re hopeful that all three projects will soon be back on track.

