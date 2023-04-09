Birthdays
Downtown Lynchburg water line breaks, causing road closures

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Early Sunday morning a major water line break occurred at the intersection of 13th and Commerce Streets in Downtown Lynchburg, according to water resource crews.

The public is asked to avoid Jefferson Street between 12th and Washington as well as Commerce Street between 12th and Main Street.

Water resources crews remain on site.

