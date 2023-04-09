Families celebrate Easter at Firehouse Skate ‘N Play Family Fun Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As people in our hometowns celebrated the Easter holiday, Firehouse Skate ‘N Play hosted a celebration of their own for everyone to enjoy.

WalletHub estimates Americans will spend $24 billion on Easter-related purchases. Here at home people are contributing to that amount by joining events like the Eggstravaganza at Firehouse Skate ‘N Play.

General Manager Ramona King says they wanted to make sure people had somewhere to go.

“Not everybody like I said has family around the area or celebrates the holiday,” said King. “So, we like to be open to give them an alternative to not sitting at home and being able to do something in the community.”

Kids enjoyed dancing, playing limbo, eating, and spending quality time with their parents and siblings.

“I’ve been having fun I did limbo, me and my brother won a prize and it’s just been a fun time,” said Stacy Eugene’s son.

Eugene says the event had the perfect combination of activities for her kids.

“Easter just means family get-together,” explained Eugene. “We’re enjoying the presence of each other and just going out and enjoying life itself.”

The holiday wasn’t complete until the Easter bunny showed up.

“It means a lot to us. It’s a big holiday for all of us. We enjoy it. We go to church,” added Lindsey Guilliams. “We just enjoy it together. Don’t we?”

Having an eggcellent time with their loved ones.

King says they are currently going through renovations. Firehouse Skate ‘N Plate will soon have laser tag and a new carpet.

