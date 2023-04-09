Franklin County School Board is narrowing the search for a new superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County School Board says they’re narrowing their search for a new superintendent.

Chairman Jeff Worley says the county had 22 inquiries of which 17 diverse candidates applied for the position.

Two were current superintendents, five were central office administrators and four were principals and building-level administrators – the other six were listed in other positions.

12 applicants were from Virginia, two applicants were from Maryland, one was from South Carolina, one was from North Carolina, and one was from California.

Worley says their goal is to choose a new superintendent by the time the current Superintendent Bernice Cobbs steps down on June 30th.

“I think most boards will tell you or most people will that it’s hard to come to a general consensus that everybody agrees – we’re really agreeing on this one,” said Worley. “We’re really focused. I feel confident that we’re going to pick the best person for Franklin County as a board. That’s what we’re trying to do and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Candidate interviews will be from April 22 to May 6. The meetings will be closed to the public.

