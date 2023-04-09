Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Franklin County School Board is narrowing the search for a new superintendent

The Franklin County School Board sign on Monday afternoon.
The Franklin County School Board sign on Monday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County School Board says they’re narrowing their search for a new superintendent.

Chairman Jeff Worley says the county had 22 inquiries of which 17 diverse candidates applied for the position.

Two were current superintendents, five were central office administrators and four were principals and building-level administrators – the other six were listed in other positions.

12 applicants were from Virginia, two applicants were from Maryland, one was from South Carolina, one was from North Carolina, and one was from California.

Worley says their goal is to choose a new superintendent by the time the current Superintendent Bernice Cobbs steps down on June 30th.

“I think most boards will tell you or most people will that it’s hard to come to a general consensus that everybody agrees – we’re really agreeing on this one,” said Worley. “We’re really focused. I feel confident that we’re going to pick the best person for Franklin County as a board. That’s what we’re trying to do and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Candidate interviews will be from April 22 to May 6. The meetings will be closed to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
New owners of Tanglewood Mall plan for major expansion
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Virginia State Capitol
Two more lawmakers from western Virginia announce they will not run for reelection
A dog found shot in Patrick County.
Dog recovering after being shot in Patrick County

Latest News

VT Relay For Life
VT Relay For Life
Members of the Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors unveiled a new proposal to fund school...
Roanoke Co. supervisors propose new funding plan for school construction and renovations
VT WBB King and Kitley Back
VT WBB King and Kitley Back
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Meeting
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Meeting