Hardy Road car wreck leaves 5 people hospitalized

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hardy Volunteer Fire company received reports of a motor vehicle crash Sunday morning at the 8000 block of Hardy Road.

The crash resulted in people being trapped in the car and multiple injuries, according to firefighters. Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept was then dispatched to assist at the scene.

Five patients were transported to local hospitals and the cause of the crash is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

