Man dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

(Source: MGN)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a car crash in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened on Route 718 at the intersection with Route 839 early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police say a 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield and was struck by a 2020 Western Star tractor trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as David Franklin Scarce.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but died at the scene.

The driver of the Western Star was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

