Patchy frost likely this morning

Sunny and warmer today

Warming up through next week

SUNDAY

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 10 am. and a Freeze Watch is in effect for Monday morning. This means we will likely see frost again Monday morning.

Frost Advisory is in effect until 10AM. (WDBJ Weather)

We will see plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves in today. Temperature will be warmer, but will still be a few degrees below normal with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer temperatures return today. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

A large ridge of high pressure will take control of our weather for much of next week. This means sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Our next weather maker may impact us heading into next weekend.

The Next 7 Days (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

