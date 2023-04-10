Bedford County holds shred event and drug take-back

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a shred event and drug take-back Saturday at Jefferson Forest High School.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. There is free entry but donations of pet food, canned goods, or nonperishable items are encouraged.

More information can be found on The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

