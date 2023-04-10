Birthdays
Beloved Greenbrier Resort greeter dies following 60 years of service

Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.
Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - A man whose face was as iconic as the entrance to the historic Greenbrier Resort has died.

The Greenbrier posted to its Facebook page Monday afternoon that Frank Walker Mosely had died. He was recognized for his more than 60 years of service to America’s Resort, serving in various roles throughout the decades.

Most recently, Mosely was among the first to greet guests upon their arrival to the West Virginia hotel and resort.

According to the Greenbrier, he celebrated his 84th birthday and his 58th year with the resort in 2017.

He started with The Greenbrier on May 20, 1959. According to the hotel, his favorite memory was meeting Tiger Woods in 2013.

The Greenbrier wrote on Facebook, “Today we mourn the passing of our dear friend, Frank Walker Mosley, who proudly served The Greenbrier in various capacities for more than 60 years. At the same time, we celebrate an incredible life well lived and the lasting legacy that he leaves behind at America’s Resort. He will be missed, but his impact and his spirit will be felt for generations to come.”

The Greenbrier's beloved employee, Frank Mosely, passed away following more than 60 years of...
The Greenbrier's beloved employee, Frank Mosely, passed away following more than 60 years of service at America's Resort.(WDBJ7)

