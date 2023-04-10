Blooming Into a Better You - Self Care

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is more than just bubble baths and chocolate; self-care is about learning to give ourselves permission to prioritize our needs, wants, and desires.

Here @ Home welcomes Lauren Rogers, a Certified Holistic Sexuality Educator from Sex Ed for You, to talk about steps to prioritize your needs during our special series called “Blooming into a Better You.”

Lauren discusses why it’s important to notice and validate our own emotions and invest in self care.

