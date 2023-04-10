Birthdays
Botetourt Youth Extravaganza is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Youth Extravaganza is Saturday, April 15.

Botetourt Family YMCA and Botetourt County Public Schools are putting on the event, with food trucks, face painting and lots more, all at no cost to attendees:

Preschool Age:

Local Preschool Programs

Story Corner and Crafts

Elementary Age:

Group Exercise Classes

Pickleball Clinic

Games, Crafts and Story Corner

Ninja Course

Homemade Boat Float Challenge (Sign up at your school to create and race your boat during the event)

Middle and High School Age:

Group Exercise Classes

Pickleball Clinic

Ninja Course

Cardboard Sink or Swim (Sign up at your school to create and race your boat during the event)

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Rob Lough, Branch Executive Director at the Botetourt Family YMCA, preview the event on 7@four.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

