Carroll County girl missing

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A young girl from Carroll County has been reported missing, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

12-year-old Lexi Jean Waddle was last reported seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at her home in Woodlawn and her bike was found near an ABC store.

Police say Lexi is 5′5″ tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lexi’s location is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

