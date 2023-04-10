Birthdays
The Common Ingredient NRV working to end food insecurity

The Common Ingredient
The Common Ingredient(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of a new group in the New River Valley are sharing their love of food and cooking, while supporting local food pantries.

The Common Ingredient NRV is a new organization giving people the opportunity to share and take their favorite food recipes. In the process, they also can donate to area food pantries featured on the the group’s website.

One of The Common Ingredient NRV’s founders says the goal is to help end food insecurity in our hometowns.

“We want that sort of sharing and that joy of eating, but then to also nudge them toward the idea of sharing their time, their talent, their treasure to those people who aren’t quite sure of where the next meal is coming from,” The Common Ingredient NRV’s Phyllis Youhas said.

The group will host its first panel discussion in partnership with the Blacksburg Library April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library. It is free and open to the public to learn more about food insecurity in the region.

