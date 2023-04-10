Gas prices in Roanoke up 12.9 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 58 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.09 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.93 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon today. The national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

April 10, 2022: $3.90 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.10 per gallon)

April 10, 2021: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

April 10, 2020: $1.62 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.84 per gallon)

April 10, 2019: $2.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.79 per gallon)

April 10, 2018: $2.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)

April 10, 2017: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 per gallon)

April 10, 2016: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

April 10, 2015: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

April 10, 2014: $3.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.61 per gallon)

April 10, 2013: $3.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.43 per gallon, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.38 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.43 per gallon, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.44 per gallon, up 4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

