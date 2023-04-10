Birthdays
Grown Here at Home: Salem Library program has seeds and tools you can check out to get you gardening

Whether you’re a beginner or expert gardener, the Seed Library inside the Salem Library has everything you need to help you learn and grow.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you’re a beginner or expert gardener, the Seed Library inside the Salem Public Library has everything you need to help you learn and grow.

“People can come and look through the seed catalog, fill out slips and get seeds,” said Senior Library Assistant Theresa Baga.

The program started five years ago to simply encourage people to garden, and it’s a hit. You check out seed packets at no cost to you. All they ask is that you return the seeds from successfully harvested plants, so the cycle of growing continues.

“If we provide the seeds, then that’s less cost for them to get started,” Baga said.

“We have categories of herbs, vegetables, heirloom vegetables, and flowers, and you can either start your seeds indoors and be ready to plant them in the garden after our final frost date, or you can even direct sow into your garden,” Digital Services Librarian Joesephine Clarke, explained.

For the new gardener they have garden guides from the Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension; and those who are more experienced can try new varieties of seeds to grow. They also have several books and gardening tools you can check out. Plus, you can take virtual gardening lessons. You can register on the library’s website. All of these resources are free, you just need a library card.

