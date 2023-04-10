Birthdays
Gun Violence Prevention Council Workshop to take place in Roanoke

(Will Thomas)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City of Roanoke officials will address the issue of gun violence prevention.

The City of Roanoke will be livestreaming a city council workshop on the topic.

During this workshop, different organizations will be giving presentations on the topic including the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team.

RESET Team, Star City Safe Whole of Government initiatives and the Roanoke Police Department will also participate.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m. on Monday and is scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

You can watch it on the City of Roanoke’s facebook page by clicking here.

