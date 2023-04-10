Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Here @ Home has tips on how to handle the mental and emotional load in parenthood

Parental mental load can be overwhelming for many
Thriveworks
Thriveworks(Thriveworks)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mental and emotional load is something we’ve been hearing about more and more, especially when it comes to parents.

In parenthood, mothers often become the “default” parent who carry the mental and emotional burden.

Hear @ Home talks to Christina Morris, a licensed professional counselor from Thriveworks about this burden and how to manage the day-to-day stressors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept
Hardy Road car wreck leaves 5 people hospitalized
J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
New owners of Tanglewood Mall plan for major expansion
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
Taking care of your hair as we age
Blooming into a Better You - Hair Care as We Age
Why self care is important
Blooming Into a Better You - Self Care
Missing man Bobby Palmer
Man reported missing from Pittsylvania County