Lawmakers to return for veto session, but budget will have to wait

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond this week for the one-day veto session, but agreement on amendments to the two-year budget continue to elude House and Senate negotiators.

Members of the General Assembly will reconvene on Wednesday to act on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s three vetoes and 78 amendments.

Work on the budget will continue behind the scenes.

When lawmakers from western Virginia sat down with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce recently, Del. Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.) said the budget conferees were still struggling to reach agreement.

A major point of contention is how much tax relief the state can afford, but Austin said he was optimistic negotiators would make a deal, eventually.

“And we will get a budget and get some of these amendments passed before the budget deadline,” he told WDBJ7.

The budget deadline is June 30.

“So I think it’s a game of chicken,” said WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton. “It’s going to come right down to the wire.”

And although lawmakers are considering amendments to the existing two-year budget, Denton said the impact is being felt across the state.

“There may be situations for example where tuition at some institutions cannot be decided pending the budget,” Denton said. “So it’s one thing to say we have our bills covered, but for planning purposes this is the worst possible time to have to extend it to June for localities, education, K-12, higher ed. This is a terrible time.”

