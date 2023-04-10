Birthdays
Man reported missing from Pittsylvania County

Missing man Bobby Palmer
Missing man Bobby Palmer(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Bobby Palmer, 44, was last reported seen in the morning of April 5, 2023 at his home on Climax Road. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bobby Palmer is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

