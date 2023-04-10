McCracken to run for Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke County School Board member Tom McCracken says he hopes to represent the Catawba District on the county Board of Supervisors.

McCracken said he will seek the Republican nomination, during a brief announcement Monday afternoon outside Glen Cove Elementary School.

He said recent discord between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board was one factor in the decision, as well as what he considers misplaced priorities.

“When we have two dilapidated schools, falling apart and unsafe for our kids, but we’re building brand new libraries at the same time, that to me is irresponsible, so I think there’s a lot of things I can bring and I can help,” McCracken said.

McCracken will challenge Martha Hooker, the current Catawba District Supervisor and Board Chair.

The Republican primary will be held on June 20.

