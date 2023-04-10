Birthdays
Melissa Etheridge set to play in Roanoke

Melissa Etheridge is set to play Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke
Melissa Etheridge is set to play Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke(Dr Pepper Park)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rocker Melissa Etheridge is scheduled to perform at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Roanoke. Etheridge is set to play Tuesday, August 1.

Etheridge’s debut album was released in 1988, leading to a career that led to Grammy wins and hits including “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One” and “If I Wanted To.”

The park’s President Waynette Anderson said, “We’re very excited to bring the incredible performance of Melissa Etheridge to the Dr Pepper Park stage and the Roanoke Valley; she’s not a show to miss!”

Tickets go on sale April 14 at DrPepperPark.com.

