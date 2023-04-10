Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County officials are looking forward to working with the new owners of Tanglewood Mall. Hackney Real Estate Partners closed on the property last week.

Tanglewood Mall once held dozens of stores, but many are now vacant and for lease. Dozens of residents still come to the mall, just for a different purpose.

“I come here to walk and talk,” Roanoke County resident David Sharpe laughed.

Sharpe is one of the mall walkers who uses the open space as an indoor track.

“It helps me be healthy,” Sharpe said. “It’s about the only exercise I get.”

The nature of shopping malls is changing, and Roanoke County plans to expand the space to fit more modern needs.

“The mall of today is so different than the mall we grew up with,” economic development director Megan Baker said. “It’s a mixture of goods, services, retail and experience that people want to come and immerse in.”

Hackney Real Estate Partners said in a statement they want to keep building upon Tanglewood’s foundation.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Tanglewood Mall and look forward to being a part of the Roanoke community,” principal Ashby Hackney said. “Our goal for the center is to build upon the foundation established by the prior owner and maintain the property as a first-class asset for Roanoke and the surrounding communities.”

Roanoke County also plans to keep building up, and is moving forward with improving transportation around the mall.

“In 2024, we’ll start construction of the diverging diamond interchange with route 419, route 220 and improving the signaling of the lights so we can make sure traffic is flowing through here,” Baker said.

If you’re driving past the mall, you’ll notice the Chili’s restaurant is nearly finished and is set to open in the next two weeks. Sketchers shoes and Popeyes fried chicken are also coming soon.

“Tanglewood is a success story and a great asset for this community,” Baker said.

Walkers like Sharpe are hoping even with all the changes, they can still get their daily steps in.

“I have high hopes for it staying,” Sharpe said. “As long as the doors stay open to me so I can walk, that’s the important thing for me.”

