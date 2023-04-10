Birthdays
Salem Road Closures expected Monday and Tuesday

By WDBJ7 Staff and Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Salem are asked to be aware of road closures at Mill Lane on Monday and Industrial Drive on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern is currently working on repairs for railroad crossings.

Monday, April 10, both lanes are closed on Mill Lane, but there is a detour available for drivers. Tuesday, April 11, only one lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Salem Industrial Drive, due to concerns of surrounding businesses.

“Residents and businesses should plan accordingly for delays. We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work,” stated Connor Spielmaker, Sr. Communications Manager at Norfolk Southern.

