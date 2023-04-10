Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have an update about the consignment sale that mainly consisted of J.D. Scott’s old farming equipment.

His farm was a local favorite for strawberry picking since the 90s.

Simmons Auctions says everything was sold. More than 900 slots were purchased from people across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Shannon Simmons says this was their biggest sale ever.

Simmons says this makes him feel like farming is still alive and thriving.

