Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have an update about the consignment sale that mainly consisted of J.D. Scott’s old farming equipment.

His farm was a local favorite for strawberry picking since the 90s.

Simmons Auctions says everything was sold. More than 900 slots were purchased from people across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Shannon Simmons says this was their biggest sale ever.

Simmons says this makes him feel like farming is still alive and thriving.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept
Hardy Road car wreck leaves 5 people hospitalized
J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
New owners of Tanglewood Mall plan for major expansion
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Former Roanoke Co. School Board member Tom McCracken to run for the Board of Supervisors.
McCracken to run for Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Salem Ave Shooting
Salem Ave Shooting