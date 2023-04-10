Birthdays
Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad property listed for sale

Shawsville Vol. Rescue Squad
Shawsville Vol. Rescue Squad(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Walker Commercial Services, the two properties owned by the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad are up for sale.

Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski says the county isn’t involved with the sale, but says it will continue to make sure all calls for service in the area are answered.

“We’ve got everything covered,” he said. “More so than we’ve ever had for a long time.”

Fijalkowski says the two buildings are owned by the volunteer rescue squad and it’s unclear what will happen with the property and its equipment.

“As far as what’s going to happen to the property or the assets that they hold, they would need to contact the rescue squad themselves, because we really don’t have that information,” he said.

According to the online listing, one building is priced at $250,000 and the other is listed at $150,000.

Fijalkowski says the board of supervisors has seen a decrease in volunteers at the squad, which has led to a decrease in response to calls from SVRS.

“We tried to work with them through the Fire and Rescue Commission,” he said. “Tried to come up with incentives for our volunteers, looked at various ways that we could maybe bring more people back in that had left. but nothing seemed to work and it’s something that is trending in the whole country, not just in Virginia or in Montgomery County. It’s trending everywhere.”

WDBJ7 got in touch with the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, which directed us to the group’s attorney, but WDBJ7 has been unable to speak with the attorney.

