Three shot in southwest Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting that injured three people Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found three people with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet regarding the circumstances of the shooting. Stay with WDBJ7 as the investigation upholds.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

