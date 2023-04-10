Three shot in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting that injured three people Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found three people with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet regarding the circumstances of the shooting. Stay with WDBJ7 as the investigation upholds.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.