Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

UVA looking into adding more housing for its students

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is looking into adding more housing for its students.

UVA has a proposed capital plan that includes $7 million for second-year housing.

“One of the objectives is to kind of take that pressure off of you as a first-year student to try to figure out where you’re going to live your second year,” UVA Senior Vice President for Operations Colette Sheehy said. “We will definitely need to build new residence halls, but it’s likely that we will also repurpose residence halls that we already have.”

Sheey says the university is mindful of keeping housing affordable for students.

This housing initiative is in the planning and design phase. Sheehy says they’ll ask for approval of the capital program in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept
Hardy Road car wreck leaves 5 people hospitalized
J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold; J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned Saturday
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
New owners of Tanglewood Mall plan for major expansion
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Melissa Etheridge is set to play Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke
Melissa Etheridge set to play in Roanoke
The Seed Library at the Salem Library has several varieties of seeds to help you start gardening.
Grown Here at Home: Salem Library program has seeds and tools you can check out to get you gardening
Grown Here at Home: Salem Library Has Seeds, Tools to Get You Gardening