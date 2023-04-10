Birthdays
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police

Credit: Pulaski Police Department(Credit: Pulaski Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as Joey Wilson.

Wilson is to be considered dangerous and is wanted for numerous felony charges including abduction, malicious wounding, and several misdemeanor charges, according to police.

Wilson has a twin brother, according to police, and the suspect is differentiated by his tattoos.

According to police, the reported incident that was posted to social media was investigated immediately after the event occurred. Officers add they have also obtained charges and a protective order as a result of their investigation.

The public is asked to report any potential sightings of Wilson to the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8680 and to not solely post sightings on social media.

