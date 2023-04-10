Donate your old electronics this weekend and help support Carilion Clinic’s new cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you have any electronics you’re looking to get rid of, Carilion Clinic is hosting a drive-through recycling event Saturday.

All the revenue funds that come from recycled electronics will go toward Carilion’s new cancer center.

The hospital is partnering with River Acceptance to make sure old computers, printers and phones are recycled safely.

Carilion’s director of sustainability explained the event benefits future patients and the environment.

”I don’t think people feel good about just throwing electronics in the landfill because they recognize that’s not the right thing to do, but they don’t always have an option for the best right way to dispose of them,” Sara Wohlford said. “We’ve received a lot of gratitude from the community and from employees to be able to recycle their electronics this way.”

The free drive-through will be at Carilion’s Riverside Campus parking lot from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Last year, the event raised more than $5,000 for the cancer center.

These items will not be accepted:

Cathode ray tubes television or monitors

Household appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, crockpots, etc.)

Lightbulbs

Printer cartridges

Alkaline batteries

A full list of what is accepted can be found here.

