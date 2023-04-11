Achieve financial well-being with Financial Empowerment Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center offers professional, one-on-one financial counseling at no cost to Roanoke area residents.

Kathryn Matherly joins us on Here @ Home to talk about its services, which include money management, budgeting, reducing debt, establishing and improving credit, connecting to safe and affordable banking services, building savings, and referrals to other services and organizations.

The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center operates through a partnership between the City of Roanoke, Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, Inc., Freedom First Enterprises, and key community organizations.

Carilion Clinic has partnered with the Financial Empowerment Center to help our communities achieve financial well-being, with the ultimate goal to improve our overall health.

Listen to our conversation to find out how you can improve your personal financial literacy and goals.

