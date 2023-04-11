Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three shot in southwest Roanoke
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
All the ladders will be returned in June
Ladder donations are needed for a Pulaski art sculpture
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial